  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Asian Championships: Kazakh team earns 5 medals

    10:35, 20 February 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s Greco-Roman wrestlers completed their competition in Asian Championships in Freestyle, Greco-Roman and Women's Wrestling in New Delhi with five medals, Kazinform learnt from Olympic.kz.

    Gold medal was won by Tamerlan Shadukayev (77kg), silver medal was awarded to Ibragim Magomadov (72), and bronze medals were won by Khorlan Zhakansha (55kg), Azamat Kustubayev (87kg) and Mansur Shadukayev (130kg).

    In overall ranking Kazakhstan’s team stands the third. Iran is the first and Uzbek team is the second.


    Tags:
    Sport
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!