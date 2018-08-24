Asian Games 2018: Kazakhstan ranks 12th in medal table

ASTANA. KAZI NFORM Despite the second gold medal secured at the Asian Games 2018 in Indonesia, Kazakhstan ranks 12th in the medal table, SPORTINFORM reports.

As earlier reported, athletes added five medals to the country's tally on Thursday. Kazakhstan's rider Alexey Lutsenko won a gold medal in the Men's 150km Individual Road Race at the Asian Games 2018.



Thus, in the total medal count Kazakhstan ranks TOP 6 winning 26 medals so far. Kazakhstan ranks 18th in the total number of bronze medals won.