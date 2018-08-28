Asian Games: 9 Kazakh boxers reach quarterfinals

JAKARTA. KAZINFORM On August 27 three Kazakhstani boxers entered the quarterfinals at the Asian Games 2018 underway in Indonesia, Kazakhstan's Boxing Federation's press service reports.

Abolkhan Amankul, the flag bearer of the national team of Kazakhstan, beat Thai fighter 5:0 in the Men's Middle Round of 16.



Temirtas Zhussupov defeated Japan's boxer 3:2 in the Men's Light Fly on his way to the medal.



Bekdaulet Ibragimov crashed China's Wang Gang 5:0 in the Men's Light Welter Round of 16.



Thus, 9 Kazakhstan's boxers out of 10 reached the quarterfinals.