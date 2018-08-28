Asian Games: Gymnast Alina Adilkhanova bags Kazakhstan's 8th gold medal

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh gymnast Alina Adilkhanova won the gold medal in the Women's Rhythmic Gymnastics Individual All-Around event at the 2018 Asian Games, Kazinform cites the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.

Alina Adilkhanova scored 66.800 points and, therefore, claimed the gold medal.

Uzbekistan's Sabina Tashkenbaeva (65.850) and China's Yating Zhao (65.550) won silver and bronze medals, respectively.

Another Kazakh athlete, Adilya Tlekenova, also competed in the event. She came in ninth.

It is to be recalled that Alina Adilkhanova, together with Dayana Abdirbekova and Adilya Tlekenova, also struck gold in the Rhythmic Gymnastics Team All-Around event.

Having won 8 gold, 8 silver, and 29 bronze medals, the Kazakhstan National Team is now 10th in the medals table.

PHOTO courtesy of Daniyar Mailybayev. The press service of the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan