Asian Games: Kazakhstan's Dildash Kuryshbayeva strikes sambo gold

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - In women's sambo contest, Dildash Kuryshbayeva has won the 14th gold medal for Kazakhstan at the Asian Games underway in Indonesia, SPORTINFORM reports.

In the final match of the 68 kg division, the Kazakh athlete defeated the opponent from Uzbekistan (3-0).

It is to be recalled that Kazakstani Baglan Ibragim clinched gold in sambo yesterday.

For now, Kazakhstan has won 73 medals: 14 gold, 16 silver, and 43 bronze ones. The country's athletes are ninth in the medals table of the 15th Asian Games.