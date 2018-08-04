Asian Triathlon Cup kicks off in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The Asian Continental Open Triathlon Cup has kicked off on Lake Sairan in Almaty city for the first time today, Kazinform reports.

60 athletes from 16 countries, including Australia, Belgium, South Korea, and Japan will vie for medals at the event.



The two-day event is intended both for professional and amateur athletes.



It bears to remind that since the beginning of the year Almaty has played a host to over 2,500 sports events with 250,000 people participating in them.

