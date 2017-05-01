  • kz
    Asian Volleyball Championship: Kazakh team starts with a victory

    16:00, 01 May 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM In its first match at the 2017 Asian Men's U23 Volleyball Championship in Ardebil, Iran, team Kazakhstan in a tense five-set match beat Uzbekistan, Sports.kz reports.

    Kazakhs lost the first set but then won the next two consecutively. In the fourth set Uzbeks managed to equalize, however in the decisive fifth set Kazakhstanis were stronger - 16:14.

    In addition to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, Group B also features Chinese Taipei. Taipei will play against Uzbekistan May 2 and Kazakhstan on May 3.

    The 2017 Asian Men's U23 Volleyball Championship will last until May 9.

    The 2017 Asian Men's U23 Volleyball Championship. Group stage. Ardabil, Iran. 1st of May.

    Uzbekistan - Kazakhstan - 2:3 (25:20, 19:25, 16:25, 25:22, 14:16).

     

    Sport Top Story
