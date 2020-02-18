  • kz
    Asian Weightlififting Championships relocated to Uzbekistan

    10:17, 18 February 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Asian Weightlififting Championships will be held in the Uzbek capital instead of Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    As the IWF informs on its website, «d ue to the outbreak of the coronavirus, the Government of Kazakhstan has restricted all forms of passengers’ travel from and to countries neighboring China as the outbreak continues to widen».

    «The AWF Executive Board discussed the situation with the utmost urgency and agreed to relocate the host country from Kazakhstan to Uzbekistan.

    The Asian Championships will be held 16th – 25th April 2020 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan,» a message on the IWF website reads.


