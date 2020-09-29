  • kz
    Asian Weightlifting Championship to take place in 2021

    19:44, 29 September 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The International Weightlifting Federation amended its calendar of competitions, Olympic.kz reports.

    In particular, the junior and junior regional events were revised. The part of them was postponed, some were cancelled. The postponed Asian Weightlifting Championship 2020 which should have taken place in Tashkent will probably be held next March. The exact date will be announced later, the IWF says.


    Sport
