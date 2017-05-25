Asian Women's Volleyball Championship underway in E Kazakhstan

UST-KAMENOGORSK. KAZINFORM - The Asian Women's Volleyball Championship has kicked off in Ust-Kamenogorsk for the first time ever, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The championship brought together the best volleyball clubs from Asian countries. Attending the opening ceremony were representatives of the Asian Volleyball Confederation and the Kazakhstan Volleyball Federation and akim (governor) of East Kazakhstan region Danial Akhmetov.



"I would like to thank the Asian Volleyball Confederation for vesting confidence in us. I am sure that this championship will become a true feast of sports life for our country. I would like to wish good luck to participants," governor Akhmetov said.







Team Kazakhstan is set to play against Chinese Taipei on Day 1 of the championship. Our volleyball players will take on Japan and Iran on Friday and Saturday respectively.



The Asian Women's Volleyball Championship is due to last until May 31.



