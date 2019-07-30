Askar Mamin, Bruno Le Maire discuss prospects in trade, economic and investment coop

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Askar Mamin has met today with France’s Minister of Economy and Finance Bruno Le Maire, who arrived in Nur-Sultan for a working visit, Kazinform learnt from primeminister.kz.

The sides discussed the current issues and prospects intrade, economic and investment cooperation between Kazakhstan and France.

«France is a key trade and economic partner of Kazakhstanin the European Union,» said Askar Mamin, noting the importance of implementingthe trade and economic agenda outlined by the First President – ElbasyNursultan Nazarbayev and French President Emmanuel Macron in Brussels at theASEM Summit in October 2018.

France is among the top five investors in Kazakhstan’seconomy. From 2005 to 2018, the volume of French investments in the economy ofKazakhstan exceeded $15 billion. In 2018, trade turnover grew by 32.5% andreached $4.5 billion.

Kazakh-French joint ventures are successfully functioningtoday in various sectors – transportengineering, manufacture of building materials, medicines and food stuffs. Thetwo countries are implementing joint projects in energy, space, renewableenergy, infrastructure development and Smart City.

More than 130 enterprises with the participation ofFrench capital, including Total, Orano, Danone, Vikat, Peugeot, Alstom, areoperating in Kazakhstan to date.

The Kazakh PM expressed interest in furtherdevelopment of investment cooperation, in implementation of joint projects in transportinfrastructure, digital technologies and human capital.

«We have a huge potential in agriculture. The jointprojects launched together with Danone, Lactalis and Soufllet can be named our«success stories.» Kazakhstan is a promising place for doing business in termsof eco-friendly production and accession to the EAEU and Chinese markets,» saidAskar Mamin.

French investors will be provided all-round assistancein setting up joint ventures, replacing imports and further exportingagro-industrial products, he added.

«Kazakhstan is the leading partner of France in Central Asia,»said Bruno Le Maire, reiterating his country’s readiness to continue the strategiccooperation initiated by the First President – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev andconfirmed by French President Emmanuel Macron.

Bruno Le Maire believes that Kazakhstan and Francehave all the opportunities to move to a new level of cooperation.

Askar Mamin and Bruno Le Maire also attended the signing ceremonyof a memorandum of cooperation on joint investment betweenSamruk-Kazyna Sovereign Welfare Fund and Bpifrance Investment Company. The KazakhMinistry of Energy, KazMunaiGas National Company and Total also signed a memorandum of cooperation indigital technologies.