Askar Mamin chairs 1st session of Gov’t Commission on Turkestan development

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - First Vice Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin has chaired the first session of the Governmental Commission on the development of Turkestan city, the Secretariat of the First Vice Prime Minister informed.

The Chairman of the Government Commission highlighted that on 19th June 2018, the Head of State adopted a historic document by signing the Decree on the establishment of Turkestan region.

"Turkestan is the cultural and spiritual center of the Turkic world. The Head of State's strategic decision to establish Turkestan region and relocate the regional center to Turkestan will boost the development of the region. The city of Turkestan has great potential for development. First of all, it is necessary to draw up the general planning scheme of the city, based on which we will make decisions on the infrastructure development," the First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan underlined.



The attendees also discussed issues related to the relocation of the public bodies from Shymkent to Turkestan, the city's engineering and communications infrastructure, the development of Turkestan general planning concept, and the further regional economic development.

Following the meeting, First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin entrusted the respective agencies and departments with starting to make up sectoral schemes on the development of the engineering and social infrastructure of Turkestan.



The international contest for the best concept of the general plan of Turkestan will be announced on July 12, 2018. An international expert group will be established. Kazakhstani and foreign architects are invited to participate in the contest. The Turkestan city planning scheme is to provide the vision for two stages of development: until 2035 and until 2050.

Mr. Mamin also visited infrastructure facilities of Turkestan.

It is to be recalled that the special Government Commission was created in the furtherance of the Head of State's instructions to develop Turkestan region and form the city of Turkestan as the cultural and spiritual center of the Turkic world.