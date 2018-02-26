Askar Mamin checks out Caspian infrastructure

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - During the working trip to Mangistau region on February 24 First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin held a meeting on the matters of Aktau Sea Port Special Economic Zone development and implementation of the plan of development of Caspian logistical infrastructure, the prime minister's press service reports.

As reported by Chairman of Board of Aktau Sea Port SEZ Bauyrzhan Kairatov, the SEZ was created in 2002 with the aim to bring investments for development of export-oriented and high technology productions. There were registered 27 participants. At present, investors from China, Turkey, Germany, Italy, Great Britain and Azerbaijan are working there. There have been implemented 18 investment projects which created 1,300 jobs and KZT 260,4 billion worth products made.

According to Bauyrzhan Kairatov, in 2018 it is planned to implement 5 projects to the amount of KZT 10,5 billion with creation of 224 jobs.

Vice President of KTZ National Company Sanzhar Yelubayev informed of the work of the logistical infrastructure on the Caspian Sea for 2018-2020.





According to him, in 2017 the Caspian facilities of Kazakhstan processed over 5,5 million tons of cargo. With slowdown of crude transportation the work on diversification of the cargo base continued and the share of general cargo was increased to 80% of the total shipment against 60% in 2016.

In 2018, shipment volume is to exceed 10 mln tons. The share of shipment of dry and ferried cargo will remain 80%, and will reach 16,7 million tons till 2020. The volume of conveyer cargo via ports in 2018 will be around 35,000 TEU, and in 2020 - 300, TEU.

In 2017 there were shipped 1,5 million tons of different sorts of cargo across Kuryk. In 2018 this figure will make 4,5 million tons.



Askar Mamin emphasized that the Caspian logistical facilities are an important link of the Transcaspian corridor and it is the goal set by President Nursultan Nazarbayev to increase the transit potential and this is why the modern logistical infrastructure is created. "Today we can see the positive results. This year we expect to increase the volume of ferry shipment threefold," he said.