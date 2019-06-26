Askar Mamin held telephone conversation with Russia's Medvedev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin and Chairman of the Russian Government Dmitry Medvedev held a telephone conversation, Kazinform has learnt from the Prime Minister's press service.

During the phone call, the sides discussed the issues of further deepening of bilateral cooperation and cooperation within the framework of integration associations, including the Eurasian Economic Union.



They also exchanged views on the prospects of further development and joint use of the Baikonur complex.



The telephone call was initiated by the Kazakh side.