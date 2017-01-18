Askar Mamin holds talks with UAE Deputy Prime Minister Sheikh Mansour

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin held talks with H.H. Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs of the UAE on January 17, Kazinform has learnt from primeminister.kz.

The ways of implementation of the agreements reached at the highest level during the official visit of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev to the United Arab Emirates on 15-16 January, were discussed during the talks.



The sides confirmed their readiness to develop joint projects in the energy, petrochemical, nuclear industry, transport and logistics, and military-technical sphere.



Holding "Baiterek" and "Mubadala Development Company PJSC" agreed to establish mutual investment platform for the co-financing of infrastructure and other projects in Kazakhstan and other priority markets of neighboring countries in the near future.



The Ministry of Energy of Kazakhstan and the UAE discussed the possibility of participation of the parties in the construction of petrochemical complex in Kazakhstan.



National Company "Kazakhstan Temir Zholy" and the national railway company "Etihad Rail" discussed the implementation of joint infrastructure projects in the UAE as well as in the third countries.



The Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC) has expressed a desire to develop bilateral relations with "NAC" Kazatomprom " in the field of peaceful uses of nuclear energy.



The UAE side also expressed its interest to consider investing in the infrastructure of military training centers of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan.



Minister of Energy Suhail Mohamed Faraj Al Mazroue, a member of the Executive of Abu Dhabi Board, Chief Executive Officer of the company "Mubadala Development", Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, chairman of the board of directors of ENEC., the Mayor of Abu Dhabi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the national railway company «Etihad Rail» Awaidha Murshed Al Marar, Deputy foreign Minister for security and defense Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei and UAE Ambassador to Kazakhstan Mohamed al Jaber attended the talks from the UAE side.



At the meeting, the Kazakh side was represented by Minister of Energy K.A.Bozumbayev, Minister of Defense and Aerospace Industry B.B.Atamkulov, Chairman of the Board of JSC "NC" Kazakhstan Temir Zholy "K.K.Alpyspayev, Chairman of the Board of JSC" NMH "Baiterek" E .A.Dossayev, Chairman of the Board of JSC "NAC" Kazatomprom "A.K.Zhumagaliyev and Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the UAE K.K.Lama Sharif.