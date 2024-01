ASTANA. KAZINFORM President Nursultan Nazarbayev signed a decree to appoint Askar Mamin as the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, Akorda informs via Twitter.

As earlier reported, the Head of State is participating in the plenary session of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament.



Nursultan Nazarbayev recommended Mamin's candidacy for the Prime Minister's post. The deputies of the Majilis unanimously backed Mamin's candidacy.