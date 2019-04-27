Askar Mamin meets CEO of Russian Railways JSC Oleg Belozerov

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Prime Minister Askar Mamin has met today with Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of the Russian Railways Oleg Belozerov. Minister of Industry and Infrastructure Development Roman Sklyar, Head of Kazakhstan Temir Zholy National Company Sauat Mynbayev attended the meeting as well, Kazinform learnt from primeminister.kz.

Issues of deepening and expanding cooperation between the transport and logistics systems of Kazakhstan and Russia, development of joint transit potential and improving the efficiency of passenger and freight transportation were discussed at the meeting.

Oleg Belozerov noted that cooperation with Kazakhstan is of particular importance for the Russian railway system. Recently, the volume of traffic between the countries has increased significantly.



"In January-March 2019, transit traffic increased by 51% compared to the same period in 2018, and we intend to boost cooperation," said Belozerov.



In 2018, the volume of freight traffic between Kazakhstan and Russia increased by 467.7 thousand tons compared to 2017 and amounted to 85.4 million tons. In Q1 2019, the volume of freight traffic amounted to 21 million tons.



Prime Minister Askar Mamin noted that Kazakhstan intends to continue building constructive cooperation on mutually beneficial conditions. At the same time, he noted the great potential of joint participation of Kazakh, Russian railway systems in One Belt, One Road project.



In general, the parties expressed their intention to continue boosting interaction and to intensify the implementation of new cooperation projects.