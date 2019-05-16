Askar Mamin meets Chair of the Board of Nokia Risto Siilasmaa

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On the sidelines of the XII Astana Economic Forum, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin met with Chair of the Board of Directors of Nokia Risto Siilasmaa, primeminister.kz reports.

The sides discussed modern trends in digitalization and prospects for the implementation of joint projects under the Digital Kazakhstan governmental programme. The parties paid special attention to building mutually beneficial cooperation in development of the telecommunications market. The topic of discussion was the development of 5G Communications Network with the analysis of big data and the Internet of Things to create infrastructure services and new business opportunities.



Head of Kazakh Government Askar Mamin expressed an intention to expand the telecommunications market and introduce 5G technologies, for which a pilot project was launched in a number of cities in Kazakhstan. 5G is being tested today in Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Shymkent cities, Akmola and Almaty regions.



After the meeting, Kazakhtelecom JSC and Nokia made a presentation of 5G technologies. The PM examined the equipment and quality performance of the network. The introduction of a new network will significantly increase data transmission speed, which will enable to develop intelligent transport systems, to expand the possibilities of using industrial robots in large production companies, logistics, etc.