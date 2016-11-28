Askar Mamin meets with Chinese businessmen in Beijing

BEIJING. KAZINFORM On Sunday, during a working visit to China, First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin met with representatives of three Chinese companies, Kazinform correspondent reports from China.

A. Mamin discussed the prospects of cooperation and joint projects with CEO of Cathay Industrial Biotech Dr. Xiucai Liu and Shaanxi Jingshengyu Fucha as well as the management of Naga Corp. Ltd .

The meeting with Cathay Industrial Biotech Ltd. took place following the negotiations with the company held by Bakytzhan Sagintayev in early September 2016 in Shanghai, when Mr. Sagintayev expressed interest in cooperation and suggested building a wheat and corn textile production plant in Kazakhstan.

“We are pleased with the results of today's meeting with Mr. Mamin. We’ve discussed in detail the prospects of Kazakhstan's non-food wheat supply for our factory in Wusu, Xinjiang. And we’ve also discussed joint construction of a textile plant in Kazakhstan”, said Dr. Xiucai Liu in his interview with Kazinform.

Shaanxi Jingshengyu Fucha and NagaCorp. Ltd. are keen on investing in the FEZ Khorgos Eastern Gate.

Shaanxi Jingshengyu Fucha is based in Syanyan Shaanxi Province and specializes in tea production and investment projects.

NagaCorp. Ltd. is engaged in construction and development of integrated hotel-casino entertainment resorts. The company is listed on the Hong Kong Exchange and its market capitalization is approximately $1.5 bln. Today NagaCorp is a leading supplier of integrated hotel-casino and entertainment resorts in the Mekong region (Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Myanmar and Thailand). It owns, manages and operates the largest integrated hotel-casino and entertainment complex NagaWorld in Phnom Phen.

In Russia’s Vladivostok, the company invests $350 mln in developing a unique integrated casino and entertainment resort. The first phase of construction will be completed by 2018 and will include 356 hotel rooms, catering establishments, an entertainment center, spa and fitness complexes and a swimming pool, as well as a casino with 100 tables and 500 slot machines.