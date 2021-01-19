Askar Mamin: New government to implement all tasks it is facing

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Government of Kazakhstan will continue its work to achieve specific results, Prime Minister Askar Mamin said at the Tuesday’s session of the Cabinet, Kazinform reports.

During the session, the Premier reminded that MPs voted for candidacies of new ministers yesterday and the Head of State signed respective decrees to appoint them.

«We ought to live up to the confidence bestowed upon us and implement the pre-election campaign of the Nur Otan Party and the tasks we are facing. Dynamic development of the domestic economy will give an impulse to improve the wellbeing of our population and create new workplaces,» Prime Minister Mamin stressed.