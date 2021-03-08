  • kz
    Askar Mamin sends greetings on International Women’s Day

    09:36, 08 March 2021
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Prime Minister Askar Mamin has greeted Kazakhstani women for the «efforts and crucial role» on the occasion of the International Women’s Day, Kazinform cites the official website of the Kazakh PM.

    In his letter of congratulations, the Kazakh PM emphasized women’s crucial role in bringing up children, keeping a family, and forming moral values of the future generations.

    «Your creative work in every sphere of public life hugely contributes to the development of Kazakhstan,» reads the letter.

    The PM conveyed gratitude to Kazakhstani women for their every effort, wishing health and happiness.


