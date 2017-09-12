Askar Mamin takes part in 1st Kazakhstan-China Interregional Coop Forum

NANNING. KAZINFORM First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Askar Mamin, took part and spoke at the 1st Kazakhstan-China Interregional Cooperation Forum held within the framework of the China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, Kazinform correspondent reports from China.

Vice Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China also took part in the forum that was initiated by the presidents of Kazakhstan and China Nursultan Nazarbayev and Xi Jinping.

The forum is attended by the Kazakh and Chinese officials, heads of national companies, and businessmen.





"The forum, organized by the initiative of the heads of our states, will give a new impetus to the strengthening of friendship, good-neighborliness and strategic partnership between our countries," Mr. Mamin said during the opening ceremony of the event.

He noted the importance of the forum as a unique platform for bilateral dialogue and effective consultations on topical issues of interregional cooperation between the two states, primarily in the context of linking Kazakhstan's Nurly Zhol program an China's Belt and Road project.





"The initiative of the Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev to link the "Economic belt of the Silk Road" with the "Nurly Zhol" program allowed us to attract investments and coordinate the actions of the two countries on infrastructure projects," said First Deputy PM.

Askar Mamin noted the importance of cross-border cooperation between Kazakhstan and China.

"All 16 regions of Kazakhstan have business ties and joint projects with Chinese companies from different provinces," he emphasized.

Askar Mamin took part in the 14th "China-ASEAN" Expo and opened the national pavilion of Kazakhstan that includes 20 stands of domestic manufacturers.





"Kazakhstan's participation in the work of the 14th "China-ASEAN" Expo will give additional impetus to the further merging of Nurly Zhol and the Economic belt of the Silk Road, Kazakhstan, China and members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations development programs," he said.

During his visit to China, the First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan held meetings with the heads of such major Chinese companies as China National Chemical Engineering Co.Ltd, China General Technology Holding Ltd, CITIC Group, Xinxin Corporation, China Railway Engineering Co, TBEA Hengyang Transformer Co and others.





At the forum, heads of JSC "NC" Kazakh Invest" and "Silver Tiger Capital" signed a framework agreement on cooperation to create a joint investment fund. And heads of "Aitey Group" and "Stone Stock" signed a Strategic Partnership Agreement.