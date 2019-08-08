Askar Mamin to join Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting in Cholpon-Ata

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On August 9, 2019, Prime Minister Askar Mamin will participate in a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan.

As the PM’s press service informed, the meeting willdiscuss further development of integration processes within the EAEU indomestic market functioning, industrial cooperation, technologies transfer,agriculture, customs administration, transport and logistics and trans-boundaryinformation interaction.

The heads of government of the EAEU member countries will also meet with President of the Kyrgyz Republic SooronbayJeenbekov.