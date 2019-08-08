  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Askar Mamin to join Eurasian Intergovernmental Council meeting in Cholpon-Ata

    17:35, 08 August 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On August 9, 2019, Prime Minister Askar Mamin will participate in a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council in Cholpon-Ata, Kyrgyzstan.

    As the PM’s press service informed, the meeting willdiscuss further development of integration processes within the EAEU indomestic market functioning, industrial cooperation, technologies transfer,agriculture, customs administration, transport and logistics and trans-boundaryinformation interaction.

    The heads of government of the EAEU member countries will also meet with President of the Kyrgyz Republic SooronbayJeenbekov.

    Tags:
    Eurasian Economic Union Kyrgyzstan Government of Kazakhstan Prime Minister of Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!