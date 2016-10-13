Askar Mamin to represent Kazakhstan in Eurasian Economic Commission's Council

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev signed the Decree "On representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission" on October 7, 2016.

In accordance with the decree, Bakytzhan Sagintayev was relieved of the post of the representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission.



President Nazarbayev decreed to replace Sagintayev with First Vice Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Askar Mamin as the representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission.