Askar Mamin visited customs post at Kazakh-Uzbek border

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM A working group headed by First Prime Minister Askar Mamin has arrived in Turkestan region.

The working group visited Zhibek Zholy checkpoint and then met with a delegation from Uzbekistan headed by Deputy PM Ochilboy Ramatov.



The sides discussed the opportunities of optimizing the time of cargo handling and border-crossing by citizens and increasing mutually beneficial trade turnover between the two countries.



Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are actively developing their economic and partner relations today. More than 2.4 million people crossed Zhibek Zholy checkpoint in 5 months of 2017. In 2018, this figure made about 4.2 million in the same period.



