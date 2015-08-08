Askar Myrzakhmetov appointed 1st Deputy Chairman of Nur Otan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has appointed Askar Myrzakhmetov First Deputy Chairman of Nur Otan People's Democratic Party, Akorda press service informs via Twitter.

Earlier this post was held by Bauyrzhan Baibek. Askar Myrzakhmetov, born 1962, has a higher education diploma in agricultural and economic sciences as well as a post-graduate diploma in agricultural sciences. In 1988-1991, after completion of his post-graduate program, he worked as a junior, later as a senior research fellow at the All-Union Academy of Agricultural Sciences.

In 1991-1997 he headed some commercial entities and public organizations (CEO at Central Asian and Kazakhstan Stocks Association, Chairman of the Council of Kazakhstan Entrepreneurs Forum).

From 1997 to January 2006 he served as an Advisor to the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and then as Vice Minister, First Vice Minister and Minister of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

From April 2006 through September 2007 he was Kazakhstan's Ambassador to the Republic of Uzbekistan.

From September 2007 through March 2009 Myrzakhmetov served as CEO at NC Ontustik Socio-Entrepreneurial Corporation JSC.

Since March 2009 he has been the Governor of the South Kazakhstan region.