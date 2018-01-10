Askar Myrzakhmetov appointed Governor of Zhambyl region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM By the decree of the Head of State, Askar Myrzakhmetov has been designated Akim of Zhambyl region, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

Askar Myrzakhmetov was born on October 1, 1962. He graduated from the Almaty Veterinary Institute and the All-Union Livestock Research Institute.



Prior to the recent appointment, on May 6, 2016, he was named the Minister of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan. On 14th June 2016, he was appointed the Deputy Prime Minister and headed the Commission on Land Reforms, retaining the post of Agriculture Minister. On December 15, 2017, Askar Myrzakhmetov was relieved of his post of Minister of Agriculture and Deputy Prime Minister.