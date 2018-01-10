  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Askar Myrzakhmetov appointed Governor of Zhambyl region

    18:47, 10 January 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM By the decree of the Head of State, Askar Myrzakhmetov has been designated Akim of Zhambyl region, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

    Askar Myrzakhmetov was born on October 1, 1962. He graduated from the Almaty Veterinary Institute and the All-Union Livestock Research Institute.

    Prior to the recent appointment, on May 6, 2016, he was named the Minister of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan. On 14th June 2016, he was appointed the Deputy Prime Minister and headed the Commission on Land Reforms, retaining the post of Agriculture Minister. On December 15, 2017, Askar Myrzakhmetov was relieved of his post of Minister of Agriculture and Deputy Prime Minister.

    Tags:
    Appointments, dismissals Zhambyl region Top Story Appointments
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!