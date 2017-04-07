Askar Umarov appointed as Director General of Kazinform News Agency
In different years, Askar Umarov worked as a Marketing Specialist for Small Business of Kazakhstan magazine, Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Assar Republican Youth Newspaper and as a Policy Analys for Central Asia Monitor, 50/50, Subbota+ newspapers.
In 2005, he was appointed as a Chief of Almaty Bureau - Deputy Chief of the Office of Analytical Programs at the RTRK Kazakhstan. He also headed an expert-analytical group of KazEnergy Public Foundation and worked as a Chief Manager of JSC KazMunayGas.
From 2008 to 2010, Askar Umarov worked as the First Deputy Director General of LLP Nur Media.
In 2011-2013, he was the Vice President of JSC Turkic Academy.
Askar Umarov was also Executive Director of JSC NC Astana EXPO 2017 and President of KazBusinessMedia Public Foundation.