Askar Zhumagaliyev named Vice Prime Minister - Minister of Defense and Aerospace Industry

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has decreed to relieve Askar Zhumagaliyev from the post of the Vice Prime Minister of Kazakhstan and appoint him the Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan-Minister of Defense and Aerospace Industry, Akorda press service informed.

He is a graduate of the Sverdlovsk Suvorov Military School, Kazakh National Technical University (Alma-Ata) with a major in Radio Communication, Broadcasting and Television, Kazakh Humanitarian Law University (Law) and the Federal Polytechnic School of Lausanne (Master's degree of electronic management).



In different years he worked as Director of Zharyk LLP, chief of a sector, chief of a department and division at the Ministry of Transport and Communications. He held the post of the First Deputy Chairman, Chairman of the Agency for Informatization and Communications of Kazakhstan, President of JSC Kazakhtelecom. Since 2010 through 2014 he served as the Minister of Communications and Information, the Minister of Transport and Communications, Chairman of the Agency for Communications and Information. From 2015 through 2017 he was the CEO of JSC NC Kazatompom. In 2017 he was appointed Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan.