Aspirin helps prevent heart disease, cancer in some adults: U.S. panel

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM - Taking an aspirin a day could help some adults prevent cardiovascular disease and colon cancer, an influential U.S. panel said Tuesday in its final recommendation.

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force found the benefits of regular aspirin use outweigh the bleeding risks but how much someone can benefit from doing so depends on their age and risk of cardiovascular disease.



It said people 50 to 59 years old who have increased risk of heart attack or stroke benefit most from daily use of low-dose aspirin (81 mg) and recommended aspirin initiation for this group, Xinhua reports.



People 60 to 69 years old with increased cardiovascular risk can also benefit from doing so, but the overall benefit for this group is smaller and therefore the decision to take aspirin should be made with their doctors.



The panel also concluded that the current evidence is insufficient to assess the balance of benefits and harms of aspirin use in adults younger than 50 years or older than 70 years.



"Before starting to take aspirin for primary prevention, people aged 50 to 69 should talk to their primary care clinician to understand their risk of cardiovascular disease and risk for bleeding," said Kirsten Bibbins-Domingo, chairman of the panel.



The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force is an independent, volunteer panel of U.S. experts who regularly review the scientific evidence and make recommendations about clinical preventive services such as screenings, counseling services, and preventive medications.