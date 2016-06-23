Assailant in German cinema attack killed

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM An armed assailant who attacked a German cinema Thursday has been killed, a German official said.

The masked attacker entered the cinema with a rifle shortly before 3 p.m. local time, Hesse Interior Minister Peter Beuth said. The incident took place in Viernheim, near Frankfurt in western Germany.

An early report from German public TV said 25 people were injured in the incident. But it's not clear if any of the injured were shot, or were hurt in other ways.

Beuth said police received a report about four shots fired.

"There were hostages in the vicinity of the individual. It was at this point that he was fatally shot by special forces," he said. "I have no knowledge that anyone else was harmed.

