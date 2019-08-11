Assel Abubakir hauls medal for Kazakhstan at World Taekwondo Championships

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Assel Abubakir scooped the third medal for Kazakhstan at the World Taekwondo Cadet Championships in Tashkent, Kazinform has learnt from the National Olympic Committee.

Abubakir was defeated by an Iranianathlete and hauled bronze in 37kg weight class.

Earlier it was reported that AishaAdilbekkyzy clinched silver at the championships, whereas Aidana Sundetbaisettled for bronze in her weight category.

This year the championships broughttogether 550 athletes from 60 countries.