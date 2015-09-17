Assertive Japan poised to abandon 70 years of pacifism

TOKYO. KAZINFORM Japan's upper house of parliament is poised to pass the first major reinterpretation of the country's pacifist constitution since the end of World War II, despite fierce and vocal opposition.

The historic vote marks the most dramatic shift in Japanese military policy in 70 years, and has triggered the largest protests seen in Tokyo in decades. The controversial legislation reinterprets Article 9 of the Japanese constitution, which outlaws war as a means of settling international disputes. The reinterpretation allows Japan to exercise collective self-defense, enabling the Japanese military, known as the Self-Defense Forces (SDF), to fight overseas and defend allies with limited conditions. The argument for the bills Supporters of the legislation, including top U.S. officials, say Japan needs to expand the role of the SDF to counter potential threats from nations like China and North Korea. Both continue to develop their military and nuclear weapons programs. Earlier this month, China staged its largest military parade ever to celebrate 70 years since Japan's World War II defeat and as it remains locked in territorial disputes with multiple Asian neighbors in the East and South China Seas. On Tuesday, North Korea warned the U.S. and its allies that it is ready to use nuclear weapons "at any time" and is expected to launch a new satellite using a long-range rocket sometime in the coming weeks. Tokyo has faced growing international pressure to expand the role of its military to defend the interests of its key allies, including the United States. America is bound by treaty to defend Japan, an agreement that has been in place since 1960. "Japan is like the 42-year-old kid still living in the basement of the United States," said longtime Asia strategist Keith Henry. Henry's Tokyo-based consulting firm, Asia Strategy, provides governmental policy analysis. Henry likens the defense bills to Japan finally "growing up" and moving beyond vague concepts of peace and democracy that are no longer practical given today's rapidly changing geopolitical landscape. Henry says Japan is assuming a more proactive role in regional security, in part to offset China's growing military might. "Japan is moving out of the house of the U.S. that was essentially built after World War II," Henry said. "But there are risks involved in protecting one's national self interests."