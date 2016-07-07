Asset Issekeshev becomes head of Astana branch of Nur Otan Party

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Akim (mayor) of Astana city Asset Issekeshev has been elected as head of the Astana branch of the Nur Otan Party today.

Issekeshev was elected at the 23th conference of the Astana branch of the party.



192 members of the party participated in the conference.



Former head of the branch and akim of Astana city Adilbek Dzhaksybekov was relieved of both posts after being named as head of the Presidential Administration.