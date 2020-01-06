  • kz
    Asset Issekeshev introduces El Úmiti Board of Regents

    23:05, 06 January 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - On his Facebook account Asset Issekeshev, Executive Director of the First President’s Fund, has presented the Board of Regents of the El Úmiti Initiative which coordinates the development and implementation of projects.

    Asset Issekeshev said that over the past few months the First President’s Fund has been actively developing projects as part of the El Úmiti initiative. It is worth noting that the El Úmiti initiative was put forward by Nursultan Nazarbayev.

    According to Issekeshev, these projects will help schoolchildren and youth to reveal their talents and find their own path of successful development.

    The Board of Regents of the El Úmiti Initiative consists of domestic and foreign experts in the field of education, IT and innovation.



    Tags:
    Education First President of Kazakhstan - Leader of Nation Education and Science
