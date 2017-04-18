Assistance center for flood victims opens in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM TaskynKomek assistance center for flood victims opened in Astana, Kazinform reports with reference to a prominent public figure Murat Abenov.

"Among the first to initiate the idea of creating a center was the head of the Republic-Region-Development Foundation, blogger Galym Baituk. He provided the room. He was also the first to bring warm clothes. Immediately after the announcement, not caring citizens started bringing clothes and food," Murat Abenov wrote on his Facebook page.

Detailed information about the center can be found under the hashtag #TaskynKomek and on astanaopen.kz.

Address of the center: Republic-Region-Development Foundation, 35 Kunaev street, Astana.

As it was reported earlier, this year Karaganda, Akmola, North-Kazakhstan, and Aktyubinsk regions were severely flooded. 4.7 thousand people were forced to leave their homes. 1,156 houses are in the flood zone.