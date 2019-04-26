Assistance to Test Site victims should be provided at decent level - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev

SEMEY. KAZINFORM - Assistance to the Semipalatinsk Test Site victims should be provided at a decent level, the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, said during today's meeting with the intelligentsia of Semey, Kazinform correspondent cites Presidential Spokesman Berik Uali.

"Assistance to the test site victims should be provided at a decent level. Special studies are underway to assess the effectiveness of the activities aimed at the protection and rehabilitation of the victims of the nuclear tests conducted at the Semipalatinsk Test Site. Before the end of the year, we will specify the level of the damage to the residents of the areas adjacent to the test site and their descendants caused by nuclear tests, and will set out social guarantees. I am entrusting the Government with preparing specific proposals on the extent of social assistance to the people living in the areas adjacent to the test site," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told the meeting.