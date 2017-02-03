Assistant Captain of Canada women's ice hockey team shared her Universiade experience

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kelty Apperson, alternative captain of Team Canada told CBC News about her experience in Kazakhstan.

Apperson and her team had a great start beating China 9-1 and Great Britain 14-0.

"There's been a lot of hype around it ... a lot of fans," Apperson said.

Kelty said it is a really an Olympic-like experience.

"It makes you just feel like it's the Olympics. It feels like that for us, so it's really fun to be a part of", she said.

Kelly Apperson also said she made a friend in Kazakhstan. On Saturday, she and some of her teammates went out and to play yard hockey with local kids. She noticed a 7 year-old girl who out-performed all the other kids.

'She was probably the best on the ice. She was better than the boys, so it was really great to see', noted Apperson.

To Kelty's surprise the girl came to Canada's match against Great Britain. And according to Kelly after the game, 7 year-old passed a note to her through the trainer asking to add her on Whatsapp to keep in touch.

The player also added that despite the great start she doesn't think the team has played to its best yet and they are aiming at the finals.