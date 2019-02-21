Assistant to Russian President awarded with Dostyk Order

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Russian Federation Imangali Tasmagambetov handed over II degree Dostyk Order to Assistant to Russian President Putin Yuri Ushakov, MFA press service says.

During the ceremony, the head of the diplomatic mission said that by decree of the Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev, the Russian politician was awarded a high order "for his special contribution to strengthening relations between Kazakhstan and Russia."

In turn, Yury Ushakov expressed gratitude to the leadership of the Republic of Kazakhstan for the high award and assured that together with his colleagues he would do his best to develop and strengthen fraternal relations between the countries and friendly dialogue between the heads of two states.

The Order "Dostyk" (Friendship) is one of the highest awards of the Republic of Kazakhstan, which is honored for its fruitful work to preserve mutual consent in society, merits in strengthening peace, friendship and cooperation between nations.