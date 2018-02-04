Astana: 10 flights canceled on Sunday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 18 inbound and outbound flights have been delayed and another 10 canceled at the Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport, Kazinform has learned from the airport's press service.

According to the airport, 10 flights from Aktobe, Almaty, Bangkok, Shymkent, Zhezkazgan, and Tbilisi have been delayed, another five - from Almaty and Petropavlovsk were canceled. Meanwhile, eight outbound flights to Zhezkazgan, Kostanay, Almaty, London, Shymkent, and Frankfurt were also delayed, and five flights to Petropavlovsk and Almaty were canceled.

The delays are said to be caused by late aircraft arrival. The decisions to cancel flights were made by carriers.

The representatives of Almaty airport commented on the delays, noting they were caused by reduced visibility. The airport operates in accordance with ICAO category 3.