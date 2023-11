ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana FC is 44th in the UEFA club coefficient rankings after this season's group stage of the European tournaments, Sports.kz informs.

Astana has 8.9250 points, which puts the team higher than such teams as Lyon, Ajax, Anderlecht, Monaco, Celtic and others.

The leaders of the rankings are Real (22.7000), Barcelona (21.7000) and Bavaria (21.3142).