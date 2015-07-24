Astana&#39;s budget income totaled KZT 72.6 bln since beginning of year

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The budget income of Astana has made over KZT 72.6 bln since the beginning of the year, it was informed at the sitting of the permanent commission on the issues of budget economy, industry and entrepreneurship in Astana, astana.kz reports.

According to head of the department of economy and budget planning Gulnar Dzhusupova, KZT 72 629.1 mln of income was received by the budget of Astana in the period from January through May 2015, or 103.2% of the planned amount for the reporting period.