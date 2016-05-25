Astana&#39;s Nibali stands 4th in Giro d&#39;Italia 2016 general classification after Stage 16

Astana's Nibali stands 4th in Giro d'Italia 2016 general classification after Stage 16
Spanish cyclist Alejandro Valverde from Movistar Team won the stage leaving behind Steven Kruijswijk from the Netherland's Team LottoNl-Jumbo. Russia's Ilnur Zakarin finished the third , Kazinform learnt from Sports.kz.
Astana's Vincenzo Nibali finished the 11th. In general classification, he stands the 4th.
Stage 16 brief results
1 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 2:58:54
2 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
3 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:00:08
4 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - Merida 0:00:37
5 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
General classification after stage 16
1 Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 63:40:10
2 Esteban Chaves (Col) Orica-GreenEdge 0:03:00
3 (+1) Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 0:03:23
4 (-1) Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Astana Pro Team 0:04:43
5 (+1) Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 0:04:50