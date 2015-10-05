  • kz
    Astana&#39;s Nibali won Giro di Lombardia

    01:18, 05 October 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Giro di Lombardia became the next one-day cycling race conquered by Astana Pro Team member Vincenzo Nibali, native of Italy.

    Spanish racer Daniel Moreno from Katusha showed the second result, while FrenchThibaut Pinot from FDG came the third. Giro di Lombardia, Sports.kz reports. Bergamo-Komo, Italy, 245 km 1. Vincenzo Nibali (Italy, Astana) - 6:16:28 2. Daniel Moreno (Spain, Katusha) - 0:21 3. Thibaut Pinot (France, FDJ) - 0:32 5. Diego Rosa (Italy, Astana) - +0:46.

    Sport Astana Pro Team News
