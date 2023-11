ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Tour de San Luis-2016 race began in Argentina, Sports.kz informs.

Kazakhstani cycling team Astana Pro Team was third in the team time trial race trailing to Spanish Movistar Team and Belgian Etixx-Quick-Step.

The length of the race was 21 kilometers.

1 Etixx-Quick-Step (Belgium) - 0:23:53

2 Movistar Team (Spain) - +0:08

3 Astana (Kazakhstan) - +0:17.