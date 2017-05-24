Astana, Abu Dhabi may become twin cities

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Astana and Abu Dhabi are on the path to become twin cities.

Mayor of Astana city Asset Issekeshev and his colleague from Abu Dhabi H.E. Awaidha Murshed Al Marar met in the Kazakh capital this week to sign a memorandum of mutual understanding and cooperation.



After the signing ceremony the sides discussed the need for greater cooperation between Astana and Abu Dhabi and development of interregional cooperation while implementing new projects.



Mr. Issekeshev and H.E. Awaidha Murshed Al Marar also touched upon specific plans in the sphere of investment to tourism, real estate, education, sport, smart technologies and other promising areas.



Astana mayor noted that the memorandum will help gradually develop constructive dialogue between Astana and Abu Dhabi and establish twin-city relations.



It should be noted that the Abu Dhabi Plaza project with total volume of direct investment from the UAE amounting to $1,7 billion is being developed in Astana.