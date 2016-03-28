  • kz
    Astana, Abu-Dhabi to become twin cities

    09:44, 28 March 2016
    ABU-DHABI. KAZINFORM The capital city of the United Arab Emirates - Abu-Dhabi - plans to enter into partnership with Astana in the nearest time. Mayor of Abu-Dhabi Awaidha Murshed Al Marar told it at a meeting with Kazakhstani Ambassador to the UAE Kairat Lama Sharif.

    A twin-city relation is an effective tool of development of bilateral relations between the cities. Promotion of municipal partnership contributes to the strengthening of trade-economic, investment and cultural-humanitarian ties.

    According to the Kazakh diplomat, Astana has already signed agreements with 42 cities and partners. Fruitful interaction between Astana and Abu-Dhabi is proved by construction of Abu-Dhabi Plaza multi-functional skyscraper in Astana and Sheikh Khalifa Kazakh-Emirati Intellectual Secondary School. Besides, on October 28, 2015 Astana hosted the first Kazakh-Emirati Business Forum. The second Kazakh-Emirati Business Forum organized by Abu-Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Astana Mayor’s Office was held in Abu-Dhabi on 16 February 2016.

