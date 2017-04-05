Astana airport announces new summer schedule

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Astana International Airport has announced its new summer flight schedule for the period till October 28, 2017.

The Airport press-service informed that the summer schedule comprises 46 routes including 7 brand-new for the airport. Besides, Astana International Airport has agreed with 5 new airlines to launch the flights.

One of them is the largest Finnish carrier Finnair that will operate route Astana-Helsinki during EXPO 2017 from June through September.

On June 8, Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air will launch flights between Astana and Budapest to be served twice a week on Thursdays and Sundays.

Also, on May 8, Polish carrier LOT for the first time will launch 4 regular flights a week to connect Astana to Warsaw.

Air China being a member of the largest airlines network Star Alliance plans to increase the frequency of flights for route Astana-Beijing by launching its own flight.

In addition, on April 26, Ural Airlines will start operate 4 regular flights from Astana to Moscow (Ramenskoye Airport).

Scat Airlines will add 3 new routes to its flight geography. Travelers will have an opportunity to fly to Armenia's capital Yerevan, Mineralnye Vody in the south of Russia and to Zhukovsky International Airport in Moscow region of Russian Federation.

The largest national carrier Air Astana will offer passengers a new route flying three times a week to Ulan Bator, the capital of Mongolia. Alongside this, it will increase the number of domestic and international flights.

Plus, airline Atlas Global will start operating flights for the existing route Astana-Istanbul.

As a matter of tradition, in the summer period Astana Airport is looking to open tourist charter flights for popular tourist routes to Saloniki, Burgas and Antalya.

The construction of Astana Airport's new terminal is to be completed on May 15. The terminal's official opening and entry into service is scheduled for the first days of June. Its area equals to 47,000 sq.m, which is twice as bigger as the existing terminal. It will increase the acceptance rate of Astana International Airport from 3.5 million up to 8.2 million passengers per annum.