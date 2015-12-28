Astana airport can become the first green airport in Central Asia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM On December 25, 2015 the Airport Management Group, management company of the national airport network, and the Global Pro Argentinean company signed a Memorandum of Cooperation on construction of a waste management plant in the International Airport Astana in accordance with the provisions of the Basel Convention on the Control of Transboundary Movements of Hazardous Wastes and their Disposal.

During the visit of Rapil Zhoshybayev, Astana Expo-2017 Commissioner, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, to Argentina in September 2015, the Global Pro Argentinean company voiced their intention to invest about $10 million in the project. The main objective of this project is to establish an integrated plant to manage airport wastes. The plant will provide an opportunity to minimize transboundary movements of hazardous wastes and establish a zoo and phytosanitary barrier at the airport so that to generate new environmentally sustainable and economically beneficial business unit with a big social effect. All the wastes of the airport terminal will be processed thus making the airport eco-friendly, energy generated in cleaning process will be transformed into electric power equal to at least 1MW h. This technology can become a model for generating electric power from wastes. According to the Director General of the Airport Management Group Claude Badan, construction of this plant will allow for introduction of new technologies to the Astana airport in order to implement Green Airport Project that will be carried out for the first time not only in the Republic of Kazakhstan but in Central Asia as well. In turn, representatives of the Global Pro Argentinean company stated that they would present advanced projects on green technologies in the EXPO-2017 to be held in Astana from June 10 to September 10, 2017. Source: Airport Management Group press service