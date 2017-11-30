Astana airport greets millionth passenger

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The new terminal of the Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport served its millionth passenger, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The name of the lucky millionth passenger was determined by a lottery. A representative of the media pulled out the number of a seat from the lototron.









Air Astana passenger Alexey Frantsuzov arrived in Astana from Novosibirsk on business.





The millionth passenger was awarded two business class tickets to any international destination, an iPad and other memorable gifts.





It should be noted that in the period from January 1 to November 28, 2017, passenger traffic at Astana International Airport increased by 25% compared to the same period in 2016, reaching 3,922,347 people.





